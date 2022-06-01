He writes about life’s struggles
The co-founder of Eden Prairie-based RE/MAX Results is on a mission, and it has nothing to do with selling houses.
John Collopy wants people who have experienced struggles in life to know it’s going to be OK.
In his memoir, “The Reward of Knowing,” he shares the circumstances that transformed him from what he describes as “a loser” into a businessman. The story begins with Collopy revealing disturbing memories of his upbringing.
In Chapter one he shares, “My dad, Raymond John Collopy, was a smart, hardworking engineer, a devout Catholic, a former Marine, and, at times, a violent alcoholic.” Raymond John Collopy also had problems with anger management.
“One of the great ironies of life is I hated my father for being a violent, chemically-dependent person, and by 13, I too was a violent, chemically-dependent person. So, the behavior characteristics that I didn’t like, that’s what I became.”
In his book, Collopy shares that he was in and out of trouble for several years. He hit rock bottom when he was 23 years old. “I got pulled over for drunk driving and I beat the cop enough that I broke his arm,” reflects Collopy. “The other cops rushed over and pulverized me.”
Collopy turned to an attorney he had used a few years earlier for help and was given an ultimatum that changed the trajectory of his life.
Collopy served his time - 60 days in jail - then went to treatment for 30 days, and after that got a job. After a few years of punching the clock, he realized it was time to try something different. So, he went out and got his real estate license.
As they say, the rest is history.
The company he helped found in 1986, RE/MAX Results, now has 46 offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin, 250 employees and 1,300 sales executives. The flagship office, located in Eden Prairie, has 69 sales executives.
Collopy says he knows the key to his success has been the fact that he got himself into therapy and did the work necessary to put his life back on the path he was destined to follow.
He hopes those who read his memoir and are struggling themselves will come away inspired, and with the courage to make a change in their own lives for the better.
“And so if you don’t like being drunk, you have to figure out how to become sober. It’s not going to be easy, but you have to do what is best for you,” said Collopy, who is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from book sales to Results Foundation.
Results Foundation’s purpose is to give back to the communities in which the company works. The organization partners with local housing, education and community organizations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Results Foundation has donated more than $450,000 in grants and thousands of hours in volunteer time to date.
Collopy is working on his next book, “The Reward of Doing,” which is set for release at the end of 2022.
For more information, visit JohnCollopy.com.
Courtesy of Rachel M. Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.