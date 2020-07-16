Wayzata resident Ellie Carlson among the group of young entrepreneurs
Ellie Carlson and her friends had big plans for their summer.
Carlson, a pre-med college student whose family lives in Wayzata, was supposed to spend several months researching at Duke University. Her friend, Sophie May, was planning to stay in Nashville while helping produce music videos. Another friend, Sarah Galliher, had landed an internship at the White House.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
Faced with canceled internships and postponed opportunities, the students, who are all about to enter their senior year at DePauw University in Indiana, were suddenly wondering how they were going to spend their summer.
“We were all kind of scrambling to figure out what we were going to do,” Carlson said.
Then Carter Gillie, a friend and fellow DePauw student, called asking if they’d like to join him in helping build a business aimed at helping students and parents feel more at ease as they navigate returning to campuses in the coming months.
Gillie had just begun an internship at Clinicians Health Solutions, an Indiana-based company that produces personal protection equipment and sanitation supplies, and was given the opportunity to take ownership of the new business with support from the company.
Gillie invited his three friends to join him in the endeavor and the team of young entrepreneurs quickly got to work developing a business plan for Sanitize Your Semester, a subscription service that delivers personal protective equipment like hand sanitizer, masks and surface cleaner to customers’ doors.
Each box of supplies is meant to protect students and families, as well as business owners and their customers, adapt to a sterilized and socially distant life amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Everything that they need is sent right to them, so they don’t have to go out and get it. … The idea was to make it accessible for as many people as possible and make it easier for everybody to feel comfortable about going back,” Carlson said.
Their website, SanitizeYourSemester.com, launched in mid-June to mostly friends and family of the students as they continue to spread the word about the new service, which they said is available nationwide.
“We’re just getting the word out more and more,” Carlson said.
The process has already led to other partnerships in their community. While working to establish the new business, the students connected with local veterans, Chuck Mack and Jeff Piper. Their company, Veterans Industries and Arts, was established in 2000 to foster employment, art therapy and education opportunities for at-risk veterans as they integrate back into civilian life. The students quickly became collaborators with the pair, helping them create a logo, website and vision for their new hand sanitizer brand, Frontline Hand Sanitizer. All net proceeds from sales of the brand go to fund initiatives at Veteran Industries and Arts.
“We’re thinking of doing a partnership with them where a percentage of our sales would go to their business,” May said. “It’s not completely finalized yet, but that’s our intention.”
As the students continue to move forward with their new business, they said they’re not feeling so bad about the internships they’ve missed out on this summer. Instead, they’ve found that by working together they’re able to create new opportunities for themselves.
“This was an awesome opportunity to make up for a lost one,” Carlson said.
