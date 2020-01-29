Cydney Coffey, a graduate assistant with the Centennial Student Union communications office at Minnesota State University, Mankato, was selected the 2019 Graduate Student of the Year for Region V of the Association of College Unions International.
The award was announced in November at the ACUI Region V Conference at the University of Iowa.
Coffey, a second-year sports psychology graduate student from Minnetonka, earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2018 from North Dakota State University.
She joined the communications office in August 2018 and supervises student communications and graphic design staff and serves as managing editor of the weekly for-students, by-students e-newsletter, inSIDER.
Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union is a member of Region V, which represents student union members from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Manitoba, Canada.
The annual award is given to an outstanding graduate student at a member institution for exemplary performance in the college union/student activities field. Candidates will have a positive impact on student life and serve as a role model to the mission of the college union.
Lenny Koupal, the communications coordinator who supervises Coffey, cited Coffey for her positive determination.
“Cydney continues to demonstrate that she is a tremendous motivator who displays an outgoing positivity among people she meets,” Koupal said. “Many who come to know her see Cydney as loyal, caring, and always willing do whatever she can to help.”
