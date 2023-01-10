Organizers of the Coffeehouse Concert Series are lining up another year of music, hot coffee and a warm environment for community members to gather.
The concerts, hosted by Wayzata Community Church, will return Friday, Jan. 13. As suggested by the series’ name, audiences can expect cozy, intimate musical performances meant to imitate the atmosphere of a European coffeehouse.
Experience four evenings of great music in the church’s sanctuary and enjoy steamy coffee drinks from Roastlab, along with delicious desserts. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 (coffee and desserts included).
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 10, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata.
The lineup for this year’s Coffeehouse Concert Series:
• Friday, Jan. 13 – Jason Gray, a Christian pop singer/songwriter who has an incredible ability for creating melody and heart-felt lyrics in his music.
• Friday, Jan. 20 – Courtney Yasmineh and Her Americana Cowboy Band will play songs from her newest album, “Red Roses And Cowgirl Dreams,” as well as some of her classics.
• Friday, Jan. 27 – Michael Monroe, whose music blends rich vocals, guitar, bamboo and glass flutes with acoustic folk and jazzy reggae, will team up with Chris Jantzen, a self-taught marvel on viola.
• Friday, Feb. 10 – Michael Shynes’ lyrical voice and soulful music blends R&B, pop and blues into inspired musical creativity.
