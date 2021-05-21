St. Louis Park has launched Climate Champions, a new energy efficiency assistance, cost share and recognition program.

The city is collaborating with Xcel Energy Minnesota, CenterPoint Energy and the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Energy Smart program to help local businesses understand their energy use, navigate energy efficiency upgrades, pursue financing and rebates and be recognized for their efforts.

As part of Climate Champions, the city is offering a cost share program that will match 50% of eligible utility rebates. Businesses located in certain neighborhoods or those participating in the city’s Efficient Building Benchmarking program may qualify for a 75% rebate match.

Visit stlouispark.org/climate-champions for information on how to apply, qualifications and rules and procedures.

