St. Louis Park has launched Climate Champions, a new energy efficiency assistance, cost share and recognition program.
The city is collaborating with Xcel Energy Minnesota, CenterPoint Energy and the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Energy Smart program to help local businesses understand their energy use, navigate energy efficiency upgrades, pursue financing and rebates and be recognized for their efforts.
As part of Climate Champions, the city is offering a cost share program that will match 50% of eligible utility rebates. Businesses located in certain neighborhoods or those participating in the city’s Efficient Building Benchmarking program may qualify for a 75% rebate match.
Visit stlouispark.org/climate-champions for information on how to apply, qualifications and rules and procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.