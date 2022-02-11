Climate Champions, St. Louis Park’s energy efficiency assistance, cost share and recognition program, has been renewed for 2022.
St. Louis Park businesses can participate by signing up for a free, on-site energy assessment with Energy Smart, a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce program. After the energy assessment, the business will qualify for the Climate Champions cost share, which will match 50% of eligible energy efficiency-related utility rebates, including those for LED lighting, refrigeration, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and insulation projects. Businesses in some city neighborhoods or those participating in the city’s Efficient Building Benchmarking program may qualify for a 75% rebate match.
After the business completes the energy efficiency project, they will be recognized as a St. Louis Park Climate Champion.
In 2021, there were 20 St. Louis Park businesses who received energy assessments through program. Many of those businesses have now applied to the cost share to help pursue projects like LED lighting upgrades. Nelson’s Deli became the city’s first official Climate Champion when the property owner installed a high-efficiency, rooftop HVAC unit through the program.
St. Louis Park also offers cost share funds for Building Operator Certification training, a nationally accredited workforce development training focused on efficient building operations, saving owners money and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Both the Climate Champions program and the Building Operator Certification cost share seek to create more efficient buildings and informed building owners and operators. Emissions from buildings make up an estimated 58% of all greenhouse gas emissions in St. Louis Park. To address this, the city’s Climate Action Plan midterm goals include reducing energy consumption in commercial buildings by 30% in order to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.
