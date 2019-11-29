EP reps
(From the left) Rep. Carlie Kotyza-WitthuhnRep. Laurie Pryor, and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski will be on hand for the "Civics 101" presentation 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the east commons at Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road. 

Eden Prairie’s state legislators invite community members to attend a town hall featuring Secretary of State Steve Simon 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the east commons at Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road.

The local legislators slated to attend are Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, Rep. Laurie Pryor, and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn.

During the “Civics 101” town hall meeting, legislators and Simon will lead a discussion on Minnesota’s election system, the upcoming presidential primary and the 2020 U.S. Census.

The event is free, and all are welcome.

