Eden Prairie’s state legislators invite community members to attend a town hall featuring Secretary of State Steve Simon 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the east commons at Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road.
The local legislators slated to attend are Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, Rep. Laurie Pryor, and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn.
During the “Civics 101” town hall meeting, legislators and Simon will lead a discussion on Minnesota’s election system, the upcoming presidential primary and the 2020 U.S. Census.
The event is free, and all are welcome.
