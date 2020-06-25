Plymouth city officials are asking for feedback from the public to help shape the future of the community’s central corridor – Plymouth City Center.
The project, known as City Center 2.0, is part of a 2019 Plymouth City Council goal to explore options for continued development and redevelopment of the area.
The city is seeking feedback regarding the types of activities and businesses that attract people to City Center, likes and dislikes about the area, suggestions for improvement, and input about potential barriers to growth.
Available feedback platforms include surveys and an interactive feedback map. The map allows participants to drop “pins” on specific locations, like or dislike comments from other participants, and provide input about walkability, biking, driving/parking issues, transit opportunities, places for gathering and socializing and more topics.
To provide feedback about the area, visit plymouthmn.gov/citycenter.
First introduced in 1996, City Center was designed to bring people together in a central location with a blend of cultural, recreational, civic and entertainment uses that encourage community interaction. The area is near the geographic center of Plymouth, located a mile west of Interstate 494 on Highway 55.
City Center includes a commercial area surrounded by a natural environment and wetlands with a mix of office, medical, retail, restaurant and government uses.
Goals of City Center 2.0 include developing a renewed vision for City Center by exploring options for development and redevelopment, while considering land use to ensure a community with a varied tax base. The project will examine place-making efforts, beautification and safety, and pursue public-private partnerships to bring additional activities and uses to the area.
For more information or to sign up for eNotify email updates about the project, visit plymouthmn.gov/citycenter.
