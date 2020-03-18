MARCH 19 UPDATE:
The Wayzata City Council will hold a special meeting 1 p.m. Thursday by telephone or other electronic means in response to the COVID-19 emergency. To view the meeting agenda, visit wayzata.org/agendas.
Some members of the city council may participate by conference call.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency and the closure of city facilities, city hall is closed to public and media access - and public comment will not be taken in person at the meeting. Public comment on agenda items is encouraged by submitting written comment to jdahl@wayzata.org prior to the meeting. Include “Special Meeting Public Comment” in the subject line, name and address and the agenda item being addressed. All public comment is considered public data.
The public is encouraged to watch the meeting online at wayzata.org/wctv or by tuning into channel 107-1 or 107-2.
MARCH 18 UPDATE:
Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox declared a local emergency Wednesday to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19.
According to city leaders, the declaration allows the mayor and the city manager to request and coordinate appropriate aide and resources from surrounding jurisdictions and the state of Minnesota as needed. It is also meant to allow for greater operational flexibility and changes at the city to better support the health, safety and welfare of Wayzata residents during this time.
The declaration declares, under Minnesota Open Meeting Law, that in-person meetings of the city council and other public meetings are not practical because of the COVID-19 health pandemic and the emergency declared under Minnesota Statutes Chapter 12 by Gov. Tim Walz.
“The safety of our staff and the residents of Wayzata is our ultimate goal," said Mayor Ken Willcox. "Declaring a local emergency will better allow the city to meet that goal."
Wayzata City Hall was also closed to the public until further notice effective Wednesday. To stay up to date on city facility closures, operational changes, cancellations and COVID-19 resources, visit wayzata.org/coronavirus.
ORIGINAL STORY:
City leaders in Wayzata have made several operational changes to reduce the risk to city staff members and the public while helping slow the overall spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
As of March 17, the city closed its facilities to the public, including the fire station, public works building, police department and department of motor vehicles.
The Wayzata Bar & Grill is closed to dine-in customers but will remain open for pick-up orders. The closure of the municipal restaurant is in line with the statewide order from Gov. Tim Walz for the temporary closure of restaurants and bars to dine-in customers.
At this time, city hall and Wayzata Wine & Spirits remain open to the public – though people are asked to limit their visits and are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email or online at wayzata.org.
The city has also suspended the use of any of its facilities for meeting space other than City of Wayzata groups.
Public meetings canceled or postponed through at least March 31 include the March 16 planning commission meeting, the March 18 parks and trails board meeting, the March 26 housing and redevelopment authority meeting and the March 31 energy and environment committee meeting.
The March 18 Wayzata State of the City was postponed and the Panoway on Wayzata Bay kickoff celebration planned for April 18 has been canceled.
The city’s emergency management team will make any additional changes in accordance to guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The best way for residents to stay informed of additional changes to city services, events or meetings is through the city’s website, wayzata.org. Residents can also subscribe to the city’s “In the News” emails at wayzata.org/notifyme.
Wayzata’s elected officials are also reaching out to the community. In a March 16 letter, Mayor Ken Willcox and Councilmembers Jeff Buchanan, Dan Koch, Johanna McCarthy and Alex Plechash wrote that the city is “closely monitoring the public health impacts of COVID-19 and collaborating with our partners at Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Health to implement community mitigation strategies in Wayzata that enhance our safety and slow the spread of this disease.”
The council said the city will work to keep residents informed about the latest precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health to cancel or postpone large events of 250 people or more as well as smaller events that do not allow social distancing of at least 6 feet per person. The state department also recommends the canceling of events with more than 10 people where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including gatherings at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes and support groups for people with health conditions.
“We are told by public health officials that for the general public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 remains low. However, even if you have not been directly exposed to anyone with COVID-19 or have not visited an ongoing outbreak area, people can be transmitters of the virus without being symptomatic,” the letter read. “Therefore it is recommended that everyone continue to practice routine healthy hygiene habits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses by practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; and staying home if sick. All of these simple preventative measures greatly reduce the risk of contraction coronavirus and therefore reduce demands on our health care providers so the most seriously ill people can get the care they need.”
The council also encouraged residents to be aware of discriminatory and scamming activity from those trying to profit from the crisis surrounding the coronavirus.
“The City of Wayzata is often a target for this type of behavior. It’s an unfortunate fact that at a time like this that there are some who would attempt to discriminate and take advantage of the fears of others,” the letter read.
For tips on avoiding scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing
“Finally, please remember that there is an important distinction between preparation and panic. We take the time and effort to prepare for emergencies so that we do not panic when they happen. That is what we should all be doing in Wayzata. While COVID-19 will undoubtedly affect some of our family, friends, neighbors and coworkers … our wonderful Wayzata community will take action to support and protect one another and come out of this pandemic as a much stronger community,” the letter read. “We’ll get through this.”
As of March 18, 77 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.