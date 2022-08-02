Plymouth presents free Movies in the Park in August as part of the city’s Entertainment in the Parks series.
Movies begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) and will be presented on the following dates:
“Respect” – Friday, Aug. 12, East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd.
Movie description: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career – from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom – it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Rated PG-13.
Community Choice – Thursday, Aug. 18, Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Residents are invited to vote online to select the Aug. 18 movie – choices include “Cruella,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Jungle Cruise.” Residents can vote on the city’s website. Voting is open July 25 to Aug. 1. The winning movie will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 2
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” – Thursday, Aug. 25, Hilde Performance Center
Movie description: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Rated PG.
Movies are free to view. Attendees are reminded that curfew laws still apply.
In the event of inclement weather, movie showings will be canceled. Call the weather hotline for more information, 763-509-5205.
