The city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council are seeking art entries for the 2023 Primavera juried show in April. Applications are due March 3.
Primavera is a free annual spring art exhibition in Plymouth, which provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art. The event is set for April 21-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Artists may enter up to two pieces of original art for the Primavera juried show. Winning artists will receive monetary awards in the following categories:
- Best of Show, $250
- Primavera Award, $100
- Myrna Kaner Student Award, $100
- Award of Excellence, adult, $100
- Award of Excellence, student, $50
Art will remain on display at the Plymouth Community Center Art Gallery through May 20.
Submissions are only accepted for artists entering work in the adult category (18 years and older). Students interested in submitting artwork must coordinate with their school’s art teacher.
Artists are asked to submit photographs of artwork marked with the artist’s name, media and framed dimension with the completed application. Submissions will not be returned.
The cost to enter the first piece is $30, and $10 for the second piece. The entry fee is non-refundable and payable to the Plymouth Arts Council.
Applicants will be notified of the jury’s decision by Friday, March 10. To register or for more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
