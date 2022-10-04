The city of Plymouth was awarded $775,000 in Minnesota Redevelopment Grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for abatement, demolition, and public infrastructure improvements on this 16.29-acre site.

DEED awarded $2,131,262 million in total in grants to five projects in the August round of the Redevelopment Grant Program. This program helps communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use.

