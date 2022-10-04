The city of Plymouth was awarded $775,000 in Minnesota Redevelopment Grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for abatement, demolition, and public infrastructure improvements on this 16.29-acre site.
DEED awarded $2,131,262 million in total in grants to five projects in the August round of the Redevelopment Grant Program. This program helps communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use.
Historically the Four Seasons Mall, which closed 11 years ago, the site will be redeveloped into a three-story, publicly owned park-and-ride; a six-story, 192-unit mixed-income apartment building; two retail buildings totaling 17,500 square feet; a two-story, 32,000 square foot office building; and a 220-unit apartment building. The project is anticipated to create 72 jobs, retain 60 jobs, increase the tax base by $1,496,234, and leverage $131.6 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.
The grants awarded in the August round are expected to create 78 jobs and retain 466 jobs in five Minnesota communities. They will lead to the redevelopment of 50 acres, and the construction of 540 housing units – 136 of which will be affordable. The grants will also support a tax base increase of $2,982,130 and leverage $210,676,976 of private investment.
Funding through the Redevelopment Grant Program helps communities redevelop blighted industrial, residential, or commercial sites and put that land back into productive use. Grants pay up to half of the redevelopment costs for a qualifying site, with a 50% local match. Eligible applicants are cities, counties, port authorities, housing and redevelopment authorities, and economic development authorities. Created in 1998, the program has made 235 grant awards, awarded more than $80.2 million in grant funds, and reclaimed over 1,449 acres of blighted property. It has created 11,801 new jobs and retained 18,816 existing jobs. It has also attracted nearly $3.6 billion in private investment and generated over $59 million in new tax revenue. To date, it has created 8,545 housing units – 2,775 of which are considered affordable.
