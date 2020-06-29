As Minnesota gradually reopens during COVID-19, the City of Plymouth has rolled out new appointment scheduling software to help limit exposure, reduce lines or gatherings, and help facilitate social distancing at city facilities.

In-person appointments are available for some city services at City of Plymouth offices and facilities. While city offices are not fully open to the public yet, all departments continue to provide service.

The city’s new appointment booking platform offers customers the convenience of waiting in their vehicles until city staff is available to assist them. Customers may virtually check-in when they arrive and receive notifications and instructions when city staff is prepared for them to come inside.

Services available by appointment include notary services, homestead applications, licensing, fingerprinting, permit to purchase applications, billing and payments, special assessment payments and questions, letters of credit exchanges and recreation programming.

The City of Plymouth is planning and preparing for reopening procedures at its offices and facilities. The city follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding reopening procedures and social distancing guidelines.

For more information about doing business with the City of Plymouth or to book an appointment, visit plymouthmn.gov/appointment.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments