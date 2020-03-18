To promote social distancing and reduce the frequency of large gatherings, the City of Plymouth has closed city offices and canceled a handful of upcoming events. Customers may still do city business online, by phone and via email.
The closures and cancellations follow Minnesota Department of Health recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. For details, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
Closure of city offices
All city offices are closed to the public, effective 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The closure includes Plymouth City Hall and the Public Safety Building, as well as the Plymouth Maintenance Facility.
Residents and customers may conduct business by phone or online, including utility billing, recreation registration and some online building permits. Expanded online payment options will be offered to help accommodate customers during this closure.
Summer Recreation Registration: Registration for summer recreation programs – set to begin Wednesday, March 18 – will continue as scheduled, but in-person registration will not be available due to the closure of city offices. Residents may register online, at plymouthmn.gov/recreation beginning at 6 a.m., or by phone, 763-509-5200 beginning at 10 a.m.
Public meetings will continue
At this time, the closures will not affect public meetings scheduled at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., which will be open to the public.
To promote social distancing, some council/commission members may participate remotely and chairs in the council chambers will be reconfigured to allow for more space between attendees. Planning Commission and City Council meetings will be televised live on cable channel 16 and live-streamed via the city website, plymouthmn.gov.
Submit Comments via Email: Those who choose not to attend public meetings may submit comments or questions via email to be read aloud during the meeting. To be included, comments must be submitted prior to the close of the public hearing portion of the meeting or in advance – and the public is encouraged to allow time for technology delays. Comments for the meetings may be submitted as follows:
• March 18 Planning Commission meeting – email planning@plymouthmn.gov
• March 24 City Council meeting – email City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at sengdahl@plymouthmn.gov
• March 26 HRA meeting – email HRA Manager jbarnes@plymouthmn.gov
Upcoming event cancellations
The following events have been canceled or postponed until further notice:
• Plymouth READS Literary Night – Plymouth READS Literary Night, set for April 16 at the Plymouth Creek Center, has been postponed until the fall.
• Primavera – Primavera, slated for April 17-19 at the Plymouth Creek Center, has been canceled.
• Drop-Off Day – Both dates for Drop-Off Day, set for April 24-25 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, have been canceled.
• Harbor Revue – The Harbor Revue, a variety show set for April 23-24 at the Plymouth Creek Center, has been canceled.
• Kids Garage Sale – The Kids Garage Sale, slated for May 3 at the Plymouth Creek Center, has been canceled.
More information
Because this situation is evolving, the city will evaluate the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis.
For up-to-date information and a comprehensive list of closures and cancellations, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.