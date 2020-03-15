The City of Plymouth announced precautions it is taking aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) based on Minnesota Department of Health recommendations to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and promote social distancing.
Plymouth Fieldhouse/Discover Plymouth Event – The Plymouth Fieldhouse dome, 14800 34th Ave. N., is closed for the remainder of the season, effective 6 p.m. Friday, March 13. The Discover Plymouth event, scheduled to be held in the fieldhouse Saturday, April 18, is cancelled.
Plymouth Creek Center – The Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., is closed until further notice. This includes suspension of all activities and rentals until further notice.
Plymouth Ice Center – The Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., is closed until further notice. This includes suspension of all activities and rentals until further notice.
Park Buildings – Effective 8 a.m. Monday, March 16, the Parkers Lake Park and Bass Lake Park buildings will be closed to rentals until further notice.
Recreation Programs – All City of Plymouth recreation programs scheduled for other city facilities are suspended until further notice.
Summer Recreation Registration – Slated to begin Wednesday, March 18, registration for City of Plymouth summer recreation programs will go on as scheduled. Residents are encouraged to use available online and telephone registration options.
City Hall, Public Safety Building and Maintenance Facility – Though these buildings will remain open, customers are encouraged to conduct business by phone or online, including utility billing, recreation registration and some online building permits. No meeting space will be available at these locations for use by non-City of Plymouth groups.
Public Safety Community Outreach Programming – All Police and Fire department community outreach has been suspended until further notice. The following events have been cancelled:
Because this situation is evolving, the city will evaluate the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis.
For updates regarding city activities, programs and facilities, visit https://plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.