Embrace winter at Fire & Ice Feb. 5 on the frozen Parkers Lake. The annual event features horse-drawn trolley rides, food trucks, snow bowling and games on the ice, a bonfire, ice skating, fireworks and more.
The city of Plymouth announces COVID-related changes to the 33rd-annual Fire & Ice winter festival, scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.
This year’s event will be held in-person – but activities and entertainment will be modified in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines regarding COVID-19. Attendees should note that some amenities and scheduled activities may be scaled back or canceled to allow for social distancing.
Masks and Social Distancing
In accordance with federal regulations, masks are required on Fire & Ice shuttles. The city of Plymouth recommends Fire & Ice attendees wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
Park Building/Warming House Closed
Due to a lack of space for social distancing, the park building/warming house at Parkers Lake will not be open to the public during this year’s event.
Activities, Entertainment and Fireworks
This year’s Fire & Ice activities will be modified or scaled back to allow for social distancing. Attendees should expect interactive games and activities on the ice to be more self-directed. The event will feature a live DJ, and fan favorites, such as recycle bin races, ice golf, ice bowling, pony rides, bean bags, and more. The firework show, sponsored by the Plymouth Civic League, will begin at 6:05 p.m.
Coloring Contest Winners and Prizes
Coloring contest finalists were notified Jan. 25. To limit congregating at the stage, winners will not be judged/announced at the event. The final winner and runner-up in each category will receive a gift card and award by mail.
Shuttle Service
Free shuttle service will be available for Fire & Ice from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Shuttles will run to and from Parkers Lake Park and TCF Bank (Huntington Bank) Corporate Center, 1405 Xenium Lane N. Parking is free. Masks are required on shuttles.
Plymouth’s annual winter festival, Fire & Ice offers the community the opportunity to bundle up, head to the frozen Parkers Lake and celebrate the bold north with neighbors and friends. The event is free, aside from food trucks, and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the city of Plymouth, Broadwell Senior Living, CCX Media, Kyle Vitense State Farm and the Plymouth Civic League.
City staff continues to monitor public health guidelines and weather. In the event of a cancellation, notices will be posted on social media, the city website and recreation weather hotline at 763-509-5205.
