The City of Plymouth is accepting applications for artists to feature their work in the Plymouth Arts Fair.
This year’s event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 – but the fair will be open to the public for significantly longer. The 2020 Plymouth Arts Fair will run Friday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 11.
The annual event allows artists to showcase, demonstrate and sell their original artwork. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Sept. 11.
The Plymouth Arts Fair is typically an in-person event that features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more by local and regional artists.
Cost to submit an application is $25. To apply, visit plymouthmn.gov/artist_application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.