The City of Minnetonka announced it is proactively working to minimize public health risk and taking precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, therefore, all public meetings, events and programs are canceled or postponed through March 31 and the Williston Fitness Center will be closed through March 31.
The following public meetings and workshops are canceled or postponed. New dates and times will be available on our website as they’re determined.
• March 16 – city council study session – canceled
• March 17 – charter commission meeting – postponed
• March 19 – planning commission meeting – canceled
• March 19 – Mills Church community engagement workshop – postponed
• March 23 – city council meeting – canceled
• March 24 – energy action plan team meeting – postponed
• March 25 – Mills Church community engagement workshop – postponed
Recreation, senior services, ice arena
• All recreation, senior services and ice arena events, classes, lessons and programs are canceled through March 31.
City facilities
• Other city facilities – including city hall, public works, police and fire – remain open.
• Residents are encouraged to connect with city staff via the city website, phone and email. When possible, please limit visits to city facilities.
• Fire department tours and ride-alongs are postponed until at least April 13. Stations 3 and 5 are limited to fire department personnel and residents seeking emergency medical assistance only.
Visit minnetonkamn.gov/coronavirus for information, updates, prevention tips and resources.
