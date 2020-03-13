The City of Hopkins is working closely with Hennepin County Emergency Management Services and the Minnesota Department of Health to monitor and update protocols to keep residents and staff safe as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota continues to rise.
At this time, the city is following Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommendations and has made the following changes and cancellations to city programming:
• The Squirrel Nut Zippers concert on March 14 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts is cancelled
• The David Wilcox concert on March 21 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts is cancelled
• The Hopkins Academy scheduled for April is cancelled
• Garden plot registration on April 7 at City Hall is postponed
• The Hopkins Activity Center is closed through April 6.
The Hopkins Elks Lodge is also following MDH recommendations and has cancelled the annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
All essential services, including Police, Fire and Public Works, will continue to operate as normal, and Hopkins City Hall will remain open for business. However, residents and community members are encouraged to use online or phone transactions for any City Hall-related business.
City officials will communicate any significant City-related status updates as they happen on the City of Hopkins website at www.hopkinsmn.com.
In the meantime, you can help protect yourself and others in the community by:
• Washing your hands thoroughly and often
• Covering your coughs and sneezes
• Not touching your face
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces you touch daily
• Practicing social distancing
• Staying at home if you are sick.
The Minnesota Department of Health website is updated frequently with the latest information about COVID-19. Individuals in need of more information can call the MDH hotline at 651-201-3920.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.