In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd declared a local emergency to take necessary steps to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents and city staff members.
“This is unchartered territory,” Gadd said of the declaration during the March 16 council meeting. “We really want to make sure we’re protecting not only our staff and residents ... but opening the opportunities for our staff to do what is needed.”
Because this is a fluid situation, declaring an emergency allows for greater discretion by city leaders.
The declaration of emergency states: “To the extent normal state laws and city policies and procedures impede an efficient response or compliance with federal and state directives and recommendations, the city manager, emergency manager, and their designees are authorized to suspend compliance with those laws, policies, and procedures and to take those actions necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” the resolution continued.
With the emergency declaration, the council also approved a resolution stating that city council meetings can be conducted outside city hall via telephone or electronic means per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 13D until further notice in light of the pandemic.
The declaration gives the city council discretion to meet without meeting in person at city hall in order to conduct necessary city business.
The council has already canceled the March 24 work session and will decide whether to conduct the April 6 work session and April 7 council meeting.
“The idea would be over the next few weeks if this continues, to develop a process that allows more resident participation,” said city attorney Scott Riggs.
“Our biggest concern is the welfare of our residents and ensuring they are being taken care of and that we can see to their well-being as well,” Gadd said. “That includes essential city services, such as first responders and fire.”
He also thanked city staff for their effort and time put into this planning.
All city facilities closed to the public
On Tuesday, after the meeting, city officials announced the closing all city facilities to the public until further notice, beginning March 18. This includes Hopkins City Hall, Hopkins Public Works, the Hopkins Pavilion, the Hopkins Center for the Arts, the Hopkins Activity Center and the Depot Coffee House.
All essential services including police, fire and public works will continue to operate as normal.
City staff members will also work to provide necessary services to the community. Residents and community members are encouraged to connect with staff members through the Hopkins website, by phone or by email. Find staff contact information at hopkinsmn.com/Directory.aspx. Anyone in need of immediate (non-emergency) assistance should call the city’s main phone line at 952-935-8474.
City officials will communicate any significant status updates at hopkinsmn.com/1045/COVID-19.
City departments remain fully operational
The city council also heard reports from the assistant fire chief, police chief and public works director and how the departments will remain fully operational during this pandemic.
“Right now, we’re working under our pandemic plan, which has been in the emergency preparedness plan for a long time ... and will continue to do so,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wenshau.
“The safety to our community is paramount,” said Police Chief Brent Johnson. “None of our operations will be interrupted in any way.”
“We are fully staffed and fully prepared,” Johnson said, noting officers will continue to be proactive and take precautions with necessary protective equipment for medical calls.
Public Works Director Steve Stadler also gave an update that his department is taking necessary precautions to protect city staff and continue to provide essential city services to residents, including water, sewer and refuse service.
