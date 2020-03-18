In response to the coronavirus and COVID-19, Excelsior city officials have announced the city’s pandemic response plan.
The city’s plan will go into effect if the governor declares a statewide public health emergency or if the mayor or city council declares a local emergency.
“We were encountering some logistical issues,” City Manager Kristi Luger said at the March 16 council meeting, but the new pandemic response plan resolves them. Of the council members, only Mayor Todd Carlson was physically present at the meeting. Councilmembers Jennifer Caron, Lou Dierking and Greg Miller phoned in to the meeting due to social distancing concerns, which is compliant with Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 13D. Councilmember Dale Kurschner was absent from the meeting.
The plan identifies priority levels of city functions and services to determine what will continue or be temporarily disrupted. It allows Carlson and Luger to cancel council meetings if necessary. Currently, the plan states employees need to use their time if they are sick. This policy may change, Luger said. “It’s all too fluid to know.”
Excelsior City Hall is closed to the public until April to protect staff members.
“We will be continuing to provide operations at this point in time,” Luger said.
The council canceled all city meetings through March 31. The council’s April 6 meeting will be conducted via telephone.
The council also unanimously approved a motion to extend the deadline for final dock payments. The new deadline is April 30.
Update on essential services
Police Chief Mike Meehan of the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department warned the council that on medical calls, officers and emergency responders will look different amid COVID-19 concerns.
“We might look a little scary but we’re coming in to help,” Meehan said. Emergency responders will wear protective gear including masks, goggles and gowns when responding to medical calls on respiratory issues.
Law enforcement officials will limit response to medical calls if there is no life-threatening emergency or other situation that calls for law enforcement, he said. Officers will be nearby to assist if the situation changes rapidly.
To protect officers and people who need to limit their contact, the department will limit its response to calls from health care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Officers will also reduce traffic stops to limit non-essential contact.
The Excelsior Fire District will triage calls, Chief Curtis Mackey said. Callers will be asked about “influenza-like illnesses.” If this is a possibility, the call becomes an elevated alert. The fire district would be on standby to assist medics if the victim’s condition becomes critical.
Essential services will continue to be provided, public works superintendent Tim Amundsen said. Residents shouldn’t flush anything other than toilet paper to prevent sewer problems.
“We’re trying to do our best to stay ahead of the issue,” Carlson said. He encouraged residents to help where they can and support local businesses online and by purchasing gift cards.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing people out and about again,” Carlson said.
