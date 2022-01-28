The goal of the Human Rights Award is to recognize an Eden Prairie individual, non-profit organization, business or youth for their inspiring efforts to promote human rights and diversity and create an inclusive community spirit through actions, activities or programs.
This year’s award recipients will be selected by the Human Rights and Diversity Commission in February, with an award presentation and recognition at a city council meeting later in the spring.
The deadline for nominations, with supporting materials, is 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28.
Human Rights Award Eligibility
The Individual Category nominee shall be someone whose recent activities:
• Have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
• Are voluntary and/or go above-and-beyond a paid employee’s usual job responsibilities.
The Youth Category nominee shall be a school-aged youth who:
• Lives or attends school in Eden Prairie.
• Has shown exemplary work in school, volunteer, community service and/or faith community activities that reflect the principles of human rights and the value of diversity in our community.
The Non-Profit Organization category shall be an organization whose recent activities:
• Have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
The Business Category nominee shall be a business or corporation whose recent activities:
• Through practices and programs have produced and supported an inclusive work place environment.
• Through programs and support have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Through business practices relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
There is no monetary award for the Human Rights Award and members of the Human Rights and Diversity Commission are not eligible for the award while serving on the commission.
Individuals who know of a deserving person, youth, non-profit organization or business are encouraged to submit nominations online by visiting tinyurl.com/4hmufsna. If you need an accommodation to submit a nomination, call Megan Yerks at 952-949-8394.
