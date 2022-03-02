countyroad47

Plymouth officials are asking residents to help rename County Road 47. Proposed names can be submitted March 14-31 via the city’s social media platforms or the city website, plymouthmn.gov/cr47.

The need for a new name follows the jurisdictional transfer of the road from Hennepin County to city ownership in November 2021.

The Plymouth City Council will consider submissions and select the new road name, which will be announced during the mayor’s State of the City address April 23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. There is no cost, nor is registration required to participate.

County Road 47 background, reconstruction plans

Stretching from Plymouth’s western border at County Road 101 to Northwest Boulevard (County Road 61) in the east, the County Road 47 corridor was designed 100 years ago for farm equipment and light traffic.

As residential, school, park and commercial development have continued, improvements to the roadway have been limited. The winding corridor is unable to safely accommodate urban development and current vehicle volumes. According to Hennepin County crash data, the 4-mile corridor averages 20 crashes per year.

To address safety concerns and bring the heavily used corridor to appropriate standards, Plymouth city officials have initiated a corridor study and comprehensive community engagement campaign, developed a new proposed corridor design and approved the jurisdictional transfer to take ownership of the roadway. Additionally, the city has advocated for funding, including a request for $20 million in state bond funds, to make necessary safety improvements.

The entire corridor will be reconstructed in three phases over multiple years, depending on funding. The first phase will begin this summer on the segment of roadway between County Road 101 and the Lawndale/Peony Lane intersection. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/cr47.

