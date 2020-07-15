The COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenge for scheduling and recruiting election judges, according to Sandie Thone, Shorewood’s city clerk.
The recommendations from the Minnesota Health of Department are to limit exposure to others, which is especially important for the demographic of people who usually serve as election judges.
In Shorewood, and across the country, election judges are typically people who are retired and in their 70s, Thone said. This demographic has the time to serve or have served for a while. It’s something people can continue to do into their golden years and they enjoy it, she added.
With the pandemic hitting the older demographic hardest, people are thinking twice about if they feel safe working around the public in a polling place. Thone has had 25% to 75% of the city’s experienced judges drop out, depending on the precinct. At a smaller precinct, around 75% of the judges dropped out and at a larger location it was around 25% of those who work during elections, she said.
Sometimes, managing election judges feels like a complicated game of Tetris, Thone said. There needs to be a balance of experienced judges with new judges to get the new judges trained and acclimated. The city has been lucky with recruitment and people are stepping up to be new judges, she said.
As city clerk, Thone is still looking for judges. She receives calls and emails on a daily basis of experienced judges dropping out and believes she will receive more notifications. When people signed up, Aug. 11 was a long way off, she said. Those who signed up are seeing that we’re not in much of a better place and no longer feel comfortable.
Thone intends to staff the elections with as many people as are willing, so precincts can operate efficiently and effectively. Many have read and viewed news reports on what happened in other states and the long lines at polling places, she said, adding that one of the reasons for those situations could be lack of staffing.
Requirements of an election judge
Those who are 18 years and older can be regular election judges. High schoolers who are 16 and 17 years old can serve as student election judges. Judges don’t have to serve in their city of residence, but they do have to be a resident of Minnesota, Thone said.
Two hours of training is required and covers both the primary and general elections. It isn’t a huge time commitment, Thone said. Judges can work the first or second shift, but some people enjoy working from when polls open at 6 a.m. until the polls close.
Shorewood city officials are taking precautions to ensure precincts are run safely. There will be stickers on the floor so no one is standing closer than 6 feet, everyone will wear masks and gloves, voters will have their own pens, booths will be 6 feet apart, judges will be at their own socially distanced tables with Plexiglas screens and hand sanitization stations will be provided. Buildings will be ventilated, weather permitting.
“The same things that we would want for us and our family members, we’re setting up our polling places in that manner,” Thone said.
Those interested in being an election judge in Shorewood can use the fill-in forms at ci.shorewood.mn.us to apply. People can also email city hall at cityhall@ci.shorewood.mn.us for an application.
Excelsior is looking for election judges
The City of Excelsior sent out a survey to see how many election judges were returning or didn’t feel comfortable judging, Lynette Peterson, Excelsior’s city clerk noted in an email to the Sun Sailor. Peterson is still waiting on the results of that survey.
With uncertainty for safety needs in August and November, Peterson anticipates needing more judges. They could use the help to sanitize through the day, monitor social distancing, work with voters and do whatever is needed to keep voters and election judges safe, she said.
The city has purchased materials, such as masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and sanitizing wipes, to keep people safe. The city is looking at purchasing Plexiglas dividers and shields for the judges, she said.
Those interested in being an election judge in Excelsior can contact Peterson at lpeterson@excelsiormn.org or 952-653-3675.
