Area residents will be able to enjoy Christmas in Excelsior on Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

The days events will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Aaron Thompson Free Movie Food Drive at the Excelsior Dock Cinema, 26 Water St.

The kids free movie will be “Elf” at 9:30 a.m. Santa and Sparky will arrive at the theatre at 11:15 a.m. for pictures.

Wagon rides will offered noon to 4 p.m. along Water Street.

Attendees will be able to warm up with chili dinner 5-7 p.m. at the Excelsior Masonic Lodge, 249 Water St.

Starting at 5 p.m. there will be carriage rides on Water Street.

The tree lighting ceremony will be 7:15 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Tree at Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard. Hot chocolate will be served and Santa will be in attendance.

For more information visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/christmasinexcelsior.

