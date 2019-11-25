The holiday family event Christkindlsmarkt will bring holiday festivities and open market shopping Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, in Excelsior. The event will feature German holiday foods, decorations, gifts and entertainment.
The event is free and open to the public.
A new feature of the celebrations will be a corn bags tournament. To register for the tournament, visit the Christkindlmarket Facebook page. There are prizes for the winners.
Kinder World will return to offer a host of holiday themed presentations for everyone to enjoy.
The North Pole Trolley will run every half hour and tickets are sold each day.
For a complete list of the day’s events, see the Christkindlsmarkt festival event guide inserted in this edition of the Sun Sailor.
