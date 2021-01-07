Children First will host a student virtual video challenge 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
The St. Louis Park nonprofit is launching a social media campaign of student-generated expressions of how to thrive under current conditions. The organization will show a curated mix of videos at the Children First Champions Breakfast in March.
After an orientation at 10 a.m., participants will go offline using their own devices to work on the challenge with a video of up to one or two minutes in length. Participants can submit multiple videos.
Content can be as simple as sharing thoughts by talking directly to the camera or could be dance, music or art.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y98hbyhp. For more information, contact Margaret Ganyo at 952-928-6075 or ganyo.margaret@slpschools.org.
