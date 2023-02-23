The St. Louis Park-based nonprofit Children First will host its Champions Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1500 Park Place Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

The theme this year is “Believe in Better!” It will focus on “youth as agents of change for the better,” according to a description.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments