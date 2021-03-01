(Photos Courtesy of the City of Plymouth)

Plymouth’s new police chief and public safety director was sworn into office Feb. 23. During the City Council meeting, Erik Fadden officially took the oath of office, replacing retired Police Chief Mike Goldstein. “I appreciate all the support and know that I’m ready to get to work, and looking forward to continue to working with all of you and the rest of the city staff,” Fadden told the council. Mayor Jeff Wosje welcomed and congratulated Fadden in his new role. Wosje said that although it was hard at the time when Goldstein announced his retirement, Fadden has offered reassurance that he’s stepping into that role “and we’re not missing a beat.” Fadden has been with the department for 16 years, most recently serving as chief deputy.

Load comments