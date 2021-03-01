(Photos Courtesy of the City of Plymouth)
Plymouth’s new police chief and public safety director was sworn into office Feb. 23. During the City Council meeting, Erik Fadden officially took the oath of office, replacing retired Police Chief Mike Goldstein. “I appreciate all the support and know that I’m ready to get to work, and looking forward to continue to working with all of you and the rest of the city staff,” Fadden told the council. Mayor Jeff Wosje welcomed and congratulated Fadden in his new role. Wosje said that although it was hard at the time when Goldstein announced his retirement, Fadden has offered reassurance that he’s stepping into that role “and we’re not missing a beat.” Fadden has been with the department for 16 years, most recently serving as chief deputy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.