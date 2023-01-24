A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 12350 Castlemoor Drive. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected Andrew Armstrong as the independent franchise owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Eden Prairie.

Armstrong will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Tags

Load comments