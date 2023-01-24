A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 12350 Castlemoor Drive. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected Andrew Armstrong as the independent franchise owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Eden Prairie.
Armstrong will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
The new location is on the southwest of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive. Chick-fil-A Eden Prairie will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or at chick-fil-a.com. The restaurant will have a drive-thru lane dedicated exclusively to mobile orders placed through the app, allowing Chick-fil-A One members to move through a separate drive-thru lane to pick up their meal.
According to a press release, the Eden Prairie restaurant joins more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Minneapolis market.
In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. In addition, Chick-fil-A Eden Prairie is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Eden Prairie area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
