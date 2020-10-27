Chase bank has opened its second branch in St. Louis Park.
“The opening of this second branch represents Chase’s commitment to serving the community of St. Louis Park,” said Stacy Morgan, who manages the new branch at 5300 Excelsior Boulevard. “We look forward to start building new relationships, help our customers during life’s most important moments, such as opening their first savings account, buying their first home, planning for retirement, and more.”
Self-service transaction areas are available, including a digital access bar and two ATMs open 24 hours a day. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository and free Wi-Fi.
In keeping with current guidelines, the bank increased signage, added floor markings and glass partition windows to ensure social distancing, placed hand sanitizers around the branch and enhanced its daily cleaning processes. Customers can also access walk-up options as well as enroll in online banking at Chase.com and download the Chase mobile app.
“Now more than ever, this community needs us and we look forward to helping the town’s clients and businesses achieve their financial goals,” said Morgan.
The other branch in St. Louis Park is at 5330 Cedar Lake Road S., Suite 600.
For more information, go to chase.com.
