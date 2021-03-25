Chase Bank has opened in Minnetonka, the first branch in the area.

“We’re excited to officially become part of the Minnetonka community and have this branch serve as a home for existing and future Chase customers in the area,” said Tatiana Caguenas, who manages the new branch at 4799 County Rd. 101. “We look forward to start building new relationships with customers and offer customized financial solutions to help them make the most of their money.”

Self-service transaction areas are available including a digital access bar and two interior ATMs, one drive-through ATM. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free Wi-Fi.

Customers can also access walk-up options as well as enroll in online banking at Chase.com, and download the Chase mobile app for digital banking.

