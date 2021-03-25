Chase Bank has opened in Minnetonka, the first branch in the area.
“We’re excited to officially become part of the Minnetonka community and have this branch serve as a home for existing and future Chase customers in the area,” said Tatiana Caguenas, who manages the new branch at 4799 County Rd. 101. “We look forward to start building new relationships with customers and offer customized financial solutions to help them make the most of their money.”
Self-service transaction areas are available including a digital access bar and two interior ATMs, one drive-through ATM. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free Wi-Fi.
Customers can also access walk-up options as well as enroll in online banking at Chase.com, and download the Chase mobile app for digital banking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.