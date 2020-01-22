JPMorgan Chase announced the opening of its third retail branch in Minnesota and first in St. Louis Park.
“St. Louis Park is a vibrant, growing neighbor to Minneapolis, and we’re so proud to have this branch serve as a home for Chase customers in the area,” said Jonathan Jensen, market director. “We look forward to building new relationships, help our customers during life’s most important moments, like opening their first savings account, buying their first home, planning for retirement, and more.”
The bank celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 13 at 5330 Cedar Lake Road S.
The branch combines a modern design, layout and state-of-the-art banking technology, according to the company. Employees meet customers in casual meeting spaces, and the bank offers self-service transaction areas that include a digital access bar, smart ATMs and free WiFi.
The expansion in Minnesota adds retail and business banking to the Twin Cities. The bank has been doing business in the area for more than 15 years through its commercial banking and private banking services. The other branches are at 606 Washington Ave. on the University of Minnesota campus and at 1039 Grand Ave. in St. Paul.
To learn more, visit chase.com/twincities.
