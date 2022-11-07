Chase is accelerating its expansion into Minnesota, bringing the total number of branches in the Twin Cities metro area to more than 40 locations by 2025 – 68% more than originally committed. The expansion, announced at a ribbon cutting for the bank’s first branch in Eden Prairie, will bring Chase to new communities for the first time, including Savage, Edina, Roseville by the end of this year.
“Talk about ‘Minnesota nice,’ Minnesotans have welcomed us so warmly, making it an easy decision to expand our rapid growth in the Twin Cities and offer more convenience to customers throughout the area,” said Patty Gilman, regional director for Chase in Minnesota. “Our branches serve as community anchors, connecting our neighbors and local businesses to critical resources that meet their needs and help them build a secure financial future.”
The bank opened its first branch in Minnesota just off the campus of the University of Minnesota in 2018 and currently has 18 open in the Twin Cities area.
The first branch in Eden Prairie is a newly constructed free-standing building at 928 Prairie Center Drive. The location includes self-service transaction areas, casual meeting spaces, a a digital access bar, a drive-through ATM, and two interior ATMs, one accessible by debit card after hours. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free Wi-Fi.
The bank hired 10 local employees for Eden Prairie, including personal bankers, associate bankers, private client specialists and advisors, and home lending and business banking specialists.
Since opening branches in the Twin Cities area, Chase has announced more than $10 million in philanthropic investments to help local non-profits and minority-owned businesses, including $5 million in February to the Center for Economic Inclusion and partners, to support local Black, Hispanic and Latina women business owners.
Last year Chase became the first bank to have branches in all 48 contiguous states.
