Chase is accelerating its expansion into Minnesota, bringing the total number of branches in the Twin Cities metro area to more than 40 locations by 2025 – 68% more than originally committed. The expansion, announced at a ribbon cutting for the bank’s first branch in Eden Prairie, will bring Chase to new communities for the first time, including Savage, Edina, Roseville by the end of this year.

“Talk about ‘Minnesota nice,’ Minnesotans have welcomed us so warmly, making it an easy decision to expand our rapid growth in the Twin Cities and offer more convenience to customers throughout the area,” said Patty Gilman, regional director for Chase in Minnesota. “Our branches serve as community anchors, connecting our neighbors and local businesses to critical resources that meet their needs and help them build a secure financial future.”

