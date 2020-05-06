The Hennepin County Medical Examiner had identified Thomas Walter Lang, 64, of Chanhassen, as the man who died after being thrown from a boat Monday on Gideon's Bay in Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Lang's body was recovered around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Deputes were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. that morning on a report of two adult males thrown from a boat on the lake. Neither were wearing life vests. One of the males was able to swim to a buoy where he was rescued by another boater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.