The Hennepin County Medical Examiner had identified Thomas Walter Lang, 64, of Chanhassen, as the man who died after being thrown from a boat Monday on Gideon's Bay in Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Lang's body was recovered around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Deputes were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. that morning on a report of two adult males thrown from a boat on the lake. Neither were wearing life vests. One of the males was able to swim to a buoy where he was rescued by another boater. 

