The Park Nicollet Foundation Board of Directors is welcoming two new members this spring while saying farewell to another.
Nancy Gelle, who recently retired from Park Nicollet after spending 38 years in hospice and home care, is one of the two new members.
“I expect that my work with the Board will be something of an extension of my career in health care,” she said in a statement. “I always worked in areas that directly impacted our patients and our staff and feel like it would be helpful to give back a bit after receiving such wonderful support over all those decades.”
Also joining the board is Dr. Andrea Singh, a Park Nicollet pediatrician since 2005.
“Park Nicollet Foundation has an amazing reputation for focusing on the things that our community needs, and especially strong dedication to promoting the wellbeing of children in our community,” she said. “That connection is really important to me, so when an opening arose for a clinician on the board, I knew it was an excellent fit.”
Dr. Janet Schaffer, a OB-GYN, is completing her nine-year term of service on the board.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to meet all of the talented, skilled humanitarians who make up our Board,” she said. “I am confident that their leadership will carry on our work to ensure continuing support for our signature community and patient care programs and projects that are having such a huge, positive impact on our patients, teams, and our community.”
The St. Louis Park-based foundation’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of patients, families and the community through partnerships and philanthropy.
