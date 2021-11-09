The Minnesota Jewish Community Center will present a chamber concert 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 11, at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 W. Barry St. in St. Louis Park.
Incantare will perform at “Exile: Music of the Early Modern Jewish Diaspora.”
The concert will highlight Jewish music as it shifted and melded with traditions in early modern Europe. It begins with the musical cultures fostered by Jews in Italy and their points of contact with non-Jewish traditions. From there, the program will touch upon the mutual influences of Italian, German, English and Jewish musical practices, highlighting Jewish musicians, the non-Jewish composers they influenced and composers who inspired innovations in Jewish composition.
The works are from the 16th and 17th centuries. The name “Incantare” is a play on words that links directly to the group’s mission as early instrumentalists. “Incantare” means “to enchant” in Italian and “to sing” in Latin. The program features instrumental and vocal works by Salamone Rossi, Claudio Monteverdi, Jerome Bassano and Mutio Effrem. Incantare will feature guest vocalist and Minnesota native Clara Osowski, mezzo-soprano.
A question-and-answer period will follow the program.
Info and tickets: minnesotajcc.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.