The Minnesota Jewish Community Center will present a chamber concert 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 11, at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 W. Barry St. in St. Louis Park.

Incantare will perform at “Exile: Music of the Early Modern Jewish Diaspora.”

The concert will highlight Jewish music as it shifted and melded with traditions in early modern Europe. It begins with the musical cultures fostered by Jews in Italy and their points of contact with non-Jewish traditions. From there, the program will touch upon the mutual influences of Italian, German, English and Jewish musical practices, highlighting Jewish musicians, the non-Jewish composers they influenced and composers who inspired innovations in Jewish composition.

The works are from the 16th and 17th centuries. The name “Incantare” is a play on words that links directly to the group’s mission as early instrumentalists. “Incantare” means “to enchant” in Italian and “to sing” in Latin. The program features instrumental and vocal works by Salamone Rossi, Claudio Monteverdi, Jerome Bassano and Mutio Effrem. Incantare will feature guest vocalist and Minnesota native Clara Osowski, mezzo-soprano.

A question-and-answer period will follow the program.

Info and tickets: minnesotajcc.org

