Eden Prairie is hosting a chalk art contest that will be judged by city staff. Individual and group winners will receive pizzas from the Eden Prairie Fire Department. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Deadline for submission is June 22

Celebrate summer and kick off the Fourth of July by helping paint the city of Eden Prairie with chalk art.

To join in the fun, simply #ChalkYourWalk to show us what summer in Eden Prairie means to you, snap a photo of your chalk art and submit it online.

You could win a pizza party delivered by the Eden Prairie Fire Department, plus see your art in the city’s Virtual Hometown Celebration video.

Need some chalk?

Stop by City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, or the Art Center, 7650 Equitable Drive, for a free chalk kit, while supplies last.

Need a walk to chalk?

Head to the Round Lake Park building, 16691 Valley View Road, where you’ll find a large concrete canvas near the lakeside just waiting to be chalked.

Timeline

• June 22 – Submission deadline;

• June 24 – Finalists selected and online voting begins;

• June 30 – Voting closes at 5 p.m.;

• July 1 – Winners announced; and

• July 3 – Pizza parties delivered by the Eden Prairie Fire Department Virtual Hometown Celebration video premiere.

Contest judging

Entries will be juried and finalists chosen by a panel of city staff members.

Contest categories

• Individuals 5 and under

• Individuals ages 6-9

• Individuals ages 10-14

• Individuals ages 15-plus

• Youth groups (up to 10 people) under 18 years

• Adult groups (up to 10 people) ages 18-plus

Artwork considerations

Artwork can be created with dry, wet or spray chalk. Artwork must be family-friendly and appropriate for all viewers; contain no nudity or political statements, contain no words or symbols intended as advertising or promotion, and not violate any copyright laws.

All Eden Prairie residents are eligible, parental consent required if under 18 years.

Photo submissions become the property of the city, and photo submissions may be used in other city promotional materials.

Winners of individual categories will receive one large pizza delivered by the Eden Prairie Fire Department Friday, July 3.

Winners of group categories will receive three large pizzas delivered (to one location) by the Eden Prairie Fire Department, Friday, July 3.

For more information, email parks@edenprairie.org, or call 952-949-8441.

