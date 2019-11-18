Wayzata officials host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and hand out treats to drivers Nov. 18 to celebrate the completion of the Central Avenue bridge (County Road 101) over U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata. The bridge was rebuilt to be wider and include left turns, new traffic signal systems and safer sidewalks to improve traffic flow and safety. Work began in April to remove and replace the deck of the bridge, which was built in 1970. “I know we’re all very glad to have the new bridge completed,” said Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox. “A big thanks to everyone who navigated Wayzata as we completed this busy construction season. This new bridge is a testimony to our commitment to keeping residents and visitors safe and traffic flowing to all our incredible local businesses. Thanks to MnDOT and Hennepin County for their partnership and work to see this project through.” From left: MnDOT Metro District Engineer Mike Barnes, Hennepin County Comissioner Jan Callison, Willcox and Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Pierson. (Submitted photo)
