CenterPoint Energy is replacing “belt line” natural gas mains and services throughout St. Louis Park, with construction lasting through this fall.
The system is a series of natural gas distribution mains along routes from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington and from Golden Valley to Minneapolis.
Construction will take place along these streets in St. Louis Park:
• Texas Avenue South between Wayzata Boulevard and Cedar Lake Road
• Cedar Lake Road between Texas Avenue South and Virginia Avenue South
• Virginia Avenue South between Cedar Lake Road and 28th Street West
• Texas Avenue South between 28th Street West and Minnetonka Boulevard
Residents and local businesses will have access to their properties.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc5o4rox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.