CenterPoint Energy is replacing “belt line” natural gas mains and services throughout St. Louis Park, with construction lasting through this fall.

The system is a series of natural gas distribution mains along routes from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington and from Golden Valley to Minneapolis.

Construction will take place along these streets in St. Louis Park:

• Texas Avenue South between Wayzata Boulevard and Cedar Lake Road

• Cedar Lake Road between Texas Avenue South and Virginia Avenue South

• Virginia Avenue South between Cedar Lake Road and 28th Street West

• Texas Avenue South between 28th Street West and Minnetonka Boulevard

Residents and local businesses will have access to their properties.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc5o4rox.

