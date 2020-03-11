The 2020 census will count every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Counting every person living in the United States is a massive undertaking, and efforts begin years in advance. Here’s a look at some of the key dates along the way of the census:
Jan. 21: The U.S. Census Bureau starts counting the population in remote Alaska. The count officially begins in the rural Alaskan village of Toksook Bay.
March 12-20: Households will begin receiving official U.S. Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
March 30 to April 1: The U.S. Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
April 1: Census day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. Once the invitation arrives, residents should respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the U.S. Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2. The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
Info: 2020census.gov
