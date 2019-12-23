It was the month before Christmas when all through the house, 114 people transported themselves to Winter 1894 and explored a lovely Victorian home on the shores of Minnehaha Creek in Minnetonka Mills. Walking down the hill, we glimpsed the Burwell House resplendent in bows, wreathes and red ribbons on the gingerbread details. The sleigh on the back porch was filled with wrapped packages and a rag doll lounging on top.
Entering through the door into the front kitchen, can you see a Victorian feather tree on the old-fashioned ice box or turn to gingerbread people atop the huge black iron stove?
Up the stairs are several bedrooms. Look for stockings hung from Loring and Louise’s bed footboards in hopes that St. Nicholas soon will appear. See the bows atop each window, the wreathes hanging below. The carousel, the huge tin soldier, the miniature village along a ribboned walk and the poinsettias brightening each surface.
Glide down the front stairway to the colorfully decorated cozy parlor. The tree is placed in the window bay with presents piled below. The branches are hung with sugar plums, Christmas postcards, fruit-filled horns and lacy snowflakes. Are those candles from many bows all ready to be lit for just a few minutes on Christmas Eve?
The organ is ready to play Victorian Christmas songs like the “First Noel,” “Silent Night,” and “Äway in the Manger.” There will be reading of poetry like “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore. Step into the dining room, the Victorians’ center of the home. The table is set with Christmas plates, gold chargers and holiday crackers at each place.
You can make your way to the cottage next to the house. Enjoy a Christmas Tea serving cider and tea with Victorian cookies, bars and cakes. Chat with fellow revelers.
And before you leave, stop by the museum that once was the Minnetonka Mills Headquarters, then the Burwell garage. Hear the carols coming from a Victorian Village with a tiny train. See the Christmas facts about the first Christmas cards, the traditions of St. Nicholas, the events of Boxer Day on Dec. 26 and traditions begun by Queen Victoria and Albert.
When will this magic reappear? Try the first Sunday of December 2020.
Petey Ellis is a Minnetonka Historical Society board member and curator of the Minnetonka Historical Society museum at the Burwell House.
