To the Editor:
With this letter, I would like to go on record as endorsing Cathy Iverson as a candidate for Wayzata City Council. Iverson has a acquired extensive experience as a long-time volunteer member of the Wayzata Planning Commission, where she has gained the respect from both officials within the City of Wayzata, along with her peers and neighbors.
She and her family live just a few blocks from downtown Wayzata where they have resided for over two decades. Well connected within the city, Iverson has gained the well-deserved respect of the community, her friends and neighbors. She takes the time to listen to our concerns regarding the present state and future of Wayzata. Forward thinking and optimistic, she keeps the neighborhoods and residents in her thoughtful decision making.
It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that on behalf of my family I can recommend Iverson for Wayzata City Council.
Jeff Shore
Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.