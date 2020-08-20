To the Editor:

With this letter, I would like to go on record as endorsing Cathy Iverson as a candidate for Wayzata City Council. Iverson has a acquired extensive experience as a long-time volunteer member of the Wayzata Planning Commission, where she has gained the respect from both officials within the City of Wayzata, along with her peers and neighbors.

She and her family live just a few blocks from downtown Wayzata where they have resided for over two decades. Well connected within the city, Iverson has gained the well-deserved respect of the community, her friends and neighbors. She takes the time to listen to our concerns regarding the present state and future of Wayzata. Forward thinking and optimistic, she keeps the neighborhoods and residents in her thoughtful decision making.

It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that on behalf of my family I can recommend Iverson for Wayzata City Council.

Jeff Shore

Wayzata

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments