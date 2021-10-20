A catalytic converter marking event has been scheduled 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St. in St. Louis Park.

A mechanic will put vehicles on a lift to be able to etch and spray paint the catalytic converter. Each participant will receive a window sticker stating the car has a marked catalytic converter.

There is no charge for St. Louis Park residents. Registration is required; no walk-ins will be accepted. Residents can register for an assigned 10-minute time slot. There is a limit of two vehicles per household.

Once registration is complete, participants will receive a confirmation email that includes a waiver of liability form to be filled out and brought to the event. For households with two vehicles, a form must be completed for each vehicle.

Registration will remain open until slots are filled.

Info and registration: www.stlouispark.org/events

Load comments