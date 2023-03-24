\Stages Theatre Company, based in Hopkins, has announced the cast and creative team for Disney’s Newsies JR. Young newspaper sellers on the streets of New York City unite against powerful publishers to protest unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. Inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this rousing 60-minute version of the hit 2012 Broadway musical based on the 1992 film is filled with song, dance, spirit and heart.
Disney’s Newsies JR. is recommended for everyone ages 4+.
Meet the cast of Disney’s Newsies JR: Kenza Ahmed (Les), Lyla Bouchard (Snyder), Lucas Bueling (Pulitzer), Aayush Dongre (Newsies & Spot Conlon), LuziAnah Feldmann (Olive & Brooklyn Newsie), Athan Fischer (Race), Maya Haugen (Muriel), Aniya Hollie (Medda Larkin), Andrej Humiston (Jack Kelly), Katie Jones (Nancy), Cerena Karmaliani (Weisel), Ella Kozak (Katherine), Carter Kue (Romeo), Jordan Kueng (Davey), Maddie Lavalier (Hazel), Jacob Marckel (Roosevelt & Darcy), Millie O’Brien (Pigtails), Phoenix Olson (Oscar Delancey), Aida Patrick (Jo Jo), Leah Rimstad (Hannah), Eliza Rowan (Ada & Brooklyn Newsie), Luke Rowan (Sietz & Pat), Charles Rush-Reese (Crutchie), Virginia Rush-Reese (Morris Delancey), Jon Schumacher (Albert), Savannah Switzer (Ethel & Bunson), Logan Warner (Specs).
“I have always loved Newsies. From the beautiful music to the empowering story. I am thrilled to play Jack Kelly here at Stages Theatre Company. It has been a dream role ever since I was a Delancey Brother in my middle school production of the show. This cast is so talented, and STC has done a terrific job ensuring broad representation in the cast. Jack is such a fulfilling role to play because he leads with his heart and always faces the world with optimism and bravery. Everyone should see this show because it shows what is possible when a community fights for something they believe in without giving up!”said Humiston.
Meet the staff of Disney’s Newsies JR. Sandy Boren-Barrett (director & artistic director), JC Lippold (music director), Krysti Wiita (choreographer), Sayer Keeley (assistant to choreographer), Seth Donaldson (student mentee-directing), Kallie Jo Hollman (accessibility coordinator), Meghan Kent (costume & make up designer), Joe Stanley (set designer), Tony Stoeri (lighting designer), Laura Wilhelm (props designer), Gretchen Katt (technical director), Christa Ludwig (wardrobe supervisor), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (assistant stage manager) Melanie Salmon-Peterson (production manager) and Emily Sullivan (stage manager).
Meet the student crew of Disney’s Newsies JR. Margarit Flynn (follow spot op), Lana Rowan (light board op), Cosette Switzer (follow spot op) and Eponine Switzer (light board op).
Performances run from April 14 to May 14. Ticket pricing is as follows: adults $16, child $14, senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111 or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.
