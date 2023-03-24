\Stages Theatre Company, based in Hopkins, has announced the cast and creative team for Disney’s Newsies JR. Young newspaper sellers on the streets of New York City unite against powerful publishers to protest unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. Inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this rousing 60-minute version of the hit 2012 Broadway musical based on the 1992 film is filled with song, dance, spirit and heart.

Disney’s Newsies JR. is recommended for everyone ages 4+.

Tags

Load comments