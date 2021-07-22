Anne Casey has announced her campaign for re-election to the St. Louis Park School Board.
Elected to the school board in 2017, Casey has served as vice chair of the board and chair of the board’s policy committee since 2020. She has represented St. Louis Park Public Schools on the board of Intermediate District 287 since 2019 and has served on the Community Education Advisory Committee and the Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation.
Casey lives in the Eliot View Neighborhood of St. Louis Park with her husband, Mike Fix, and their children, Aaron and Nina, who attend St. Louis Park Public Schools. She works as an administrator for a nonprofit community music association.
“It has been an honor to serve the students and community of St. Louis Park for the past four years,” Casey said. “We have faced the challenge of our lifetimes during the pandemic, and there is much work to be done as we create a new normal that confronts systemic racism and inequity. I am running for re-election to continue our collective work to build a district which prepares every student for livelihood, community and participation in democracy.”
Info: annecaseyslp.org
