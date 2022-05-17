Micheal Phan, kindergartener, and Fernanda Contreras Ferral, a first grader, jump though the inflatable obstacle course during El Carnaval de PSI May 14 at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Georgia Brown, a fifth grader at Park Spanish Immersion School in St. Louis Park, waves her flag to the music at an outdoor dance party during El Carnaval de PSI, May 14, a free event for all PSI students and families. The event featured music, dancing, games, food trucks, inflatables and a parade. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
First graders Zoë Molldrem and Ay’Va Pierce create colorful masks to wear at El Carnaval de PSI May 14 at Park Spanish Immersion School in St. Louis Park. The event featured music, dancing, games, food trucks, inflatables and a parade. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Mira Stewart, a fourth grader at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Louis Park, tries to lasso a cow statue at one of the games featured at El Carnaval de PSI May 14. The event featured music, dancing, games, food trucks, inflatables and a parade. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School Amity Intern Elena Cuesta leads a parade of students through the parking lot to a dance party May 14 at El Carnaval de PSI. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Harper Springrose and Charles Johnson, third graders at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School, race each other through the inflatable obstacle course. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Micheal Phan, kindergartener at PSI, slides down an inflatable. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Wyatt Nelson, a fourth grader at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Louis Park, tries a head-first approach to an inflatable slide. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Logan Christian, a fourth grader at PSI, makes a trip down an inflatable slide. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
