Six volunteers have been recognized through the Roland and Doris Larson Caring Youth Recognition program this year.
Honorees must be in grades six through 12 and either live in, attend school in, or volunteer in St. Louis Park. Volunteer work must be unpaid and not a requirement for a class, co-curricular program or an award received through another organization.
The honorees:
• Pedro Ramirez-Alvarez with Children First
• Olivia Wasgatt with the St Louis Park Police Explorers
• Amelia Lewis with the St. Louis Park Parktacular Ambassador Program
• Catie Miller also with the St. Louis Park Parktacular Ambassador Program
• Renee McSherry with Westwood Hills Nature Center
• Emma Coen-Pesch with Westwood Lutheran Church
The Roland and Doris Larson Caring Youth Recognition began in 1989, honoring youth for their spirit of caring and concern for others. One of the founders, Roland Larson, said of its purpose, “Doris and I noticed through the years there were kids who were doing wonderful things (outside of being an athlete, musician, good student, etc.) ... but they weren’t being recognized. No one was paying much attention to the quiet things young people were doing, so we wanted to honor those kids with an award; to affirm youth and make their stories known. We adults need to hear those stories.
“These Caring Youth not only care about other people, but their behavior is different. While they might be involved in various school activities, these are youth who have also taken another step. They are reaching out to someone else – someone in pain, someone who needs help, someone who needs to be encouraged. They communicate love and concern, and these young people are ‘giving’ beyond what is normally expected. As a nominator, it’s easy to think about a youth in leadership or someone who’s a great basketball player ... but it’s important to keep this recognition focused on youth who care and their behavior shows it.”
