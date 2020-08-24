“Starting Strong, Thriving All Along” was this year’s theme for the Caring for Kids Breakfast, an event organized by Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.
Typically at the Wayzata Country Club, this year’s fundraising event took place virtually Aug. 19 as givers from across the internet tuned into the 30-minute program from the comfort of their home or office.
The Caring for Kids program partners with the Orono and Wayzata school districts and works to invest in providing early childhood care and education resources for families with low or limited incomes.
“Our team walks alongside families on their journeys, empowering them and connecting them with additional resources, like help with job searching, food support through our food shelf, rent assistance; as well as connection to community partners like the Wayzata and Orono School Districts,” explained Interfaith Outreach’s Deb Lande.
Last year, support for Caring for Kids helped 190 children in 156 families with full- or part-time scholarships.
Additionally, all of the children were socially, emotionally and developmentally prepared to enter kindergarten, or had appropriate supports in place and all of the parents reported that they learned strategies to support their children to learn and grow.
The fundraising event featured keynote speaker Frank Forsberg, a nonprofit and philanthropic leader who works on initiatives to strengthen outcomes for low-income children birth to age 5 and innovative approaches to closing education opportunity gaps and workforce disparities in the Twin Cities.
Forsberg presented “Setting children on a positive course for life—why the Little Moments Count,” in which he discussed how brain development is critical during the first 1,000 days of life.
He shared how parents and caregivers can help their child thrive in school and life by doing more talking, reading, playing and singing with their child.
The fundraising event has raised $92,800 of its $150,000 goal. The combined gifts equal 1,496 days of quality daycare and early childhood education
New this year is a Text to Give option, where people can text the word KIDS to 612-712-1817. The link to donate is iocp.org/GiveCfK.
Watch the presentation at iocp.org/caring-for-kids-breakfast.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.