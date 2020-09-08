Cargill, the Wayzata-based agricultural commodities company, was recently recognized for its commitment in hiring veterans when nonprofit organization Disabled American Veterans named the company as its large employer of the year.
Cargill was recognized during the DAV & Auxiliary Virtual Salute program Aug. 26 online at dav.org/virtualsalute.
The company has a specialized military talent acquisition specialist and has been a Minnesota Yellow Ribbon Company since 2014. The company helped raise $375,000 for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to address homelessness.
Cargill also has a philanthropic outreach program for veteran-related causes. Every year, Cargill supports efforts of the Minnesota Military Family Foundation to assist the families of deployed military members. Cargill also teamed up with the DAV Department of Minnesota, sending a representative to visit troops in Kuwait in 2019 to serve more than 4,000 service members.
“Cargill knows that veterans and disabled veterans alike come to the workforce with experience in management, leadership and teamwork,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “I’m grateful for what they have done for the men and women who served and their commitment to employing our veterans in my home state of Minnesota and beyond. They clearly understand that when you hire veterans, you hire some very skilled and sought-after talent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.